Zentiva Appoints And Confirms Simona Cocos As Executive Board Chairwoman

Zentiva Appoints And Confirms Simona Cocos As Executive Board Chairwoman. Zentiva (SCD.RO), one of the largest pharmaceuticals producers in Romania, on Wednesday (March 22) announced in a stock market report that the company’s Board of Directors decided the appointment and confirmation of Simona Cocoş as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, from March 21, 2023 until (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]