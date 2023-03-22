Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Proposes RON10M Dividends To Its Shareholders, At 10% Yield

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers on the local market, will convene its shareholders on April 26 to approve a decision to distribute RON10 million worth of dividends, respectively a gross dividend of RON2 per share, as per the convening notice (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]