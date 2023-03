Automobile Dacia Sees Revenue Up 20% to EUR5.2B in 2022

Automobile Dacia Sees Revenue Up 20% to EUR5.2B in 2022. Automobile Dacia's revenue went up by 20% to RON26.7 billion or EUR5.2 billion in 2022, higher than even in 2019, despite lower production than that year, the carmaker says in its report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]