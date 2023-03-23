Romanian bank BCR issues USD 20 mln of green bearer bonds

Romanian bank BCR, part of the Austrian group Erste, issued USD 20 mln of bearer bonds to professional investors this month and placed the papers in Vienna through Erste group, Profit.ro announced. The bonds are issued under the category of "green" securities, meaning that the money borrowed (...)