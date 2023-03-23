Romania’s gas transport company Transgaz to sue Gazprom over unpaid dues

Romania’s gas transport company Transgaz to sue Gazprom over unpaid dues. Transgaz, the domestic gas transmission operator, will hire lawyers and launch legal procedures for the recovery of the outstanding debts from the Russian giant Gazprom, with the argument that it failed to pay for 5 months the staggered amounts following the termination of the historical (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]