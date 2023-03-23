iBanFirst targets over EUR 1 bln cross-border transfers operated this year

iBanFirst targets over EUR 1 bln cross-border transfers operated this year. iBanFirst, one of the largest international providers of foreign exchange and international payments for companies (PSP - Payment Service Provider), targets "to double at over EUR 1 bln "the volume of cross-border payments intermediated, from the EUR 0.7 bln worth of transactions operated last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]