Balvanyos Resort Owners Buy Bucharest’s K+K Elisabeta Hotel

Balvanyos Resort Owners Buy Bucharest’s K+K Elisabeta Hotel. Lorand and Zsuzsanna Szarvadi, the owners of Balvanyos Resort & Spa of Covasna, have acquired Bucharest’s K+K Elisabeta hotel and are set to relaunch it under the newly-founded hotel brand Peakture, created by Brandient. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]