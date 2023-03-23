Humanitarian aid: Romania to send RON 562 mln worth of food supplies to Ukraine

Humanitarian aid: Romania to send RON 562 mln worth of food supplies to Ukraine. The Romanian government has approved the granting of new humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Worth RON 562 million (over EUR 100 million), the assistance consists of food supplies to be sent to the neighbouring country to support the population heavily affected by the ongoing war. “The National (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]