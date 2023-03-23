Most Romanian employers plan to hike wages this year

Most Romanian employers plan to hike wages this year. Hiking wages remains on the priority agenda of companies in 2023, according to the latest survey conducted by eJobs Romania. Namely, 6 out of 10 companies say that they have budgeted salary increases for this year after 73.7% of them took such a step last year as well. The net wages, as of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]