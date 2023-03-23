Minister: Ukraine still does not allow Romania to check results of dredging works on Bystroye canal



Minister: Ukraine still does not allow Romania to check results of dredging works on Bystroye canal.

Romanian minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu on March 22 toned down its bullish statement made one day earlier about Ukraine being ready to disclose the outcome of the controversial dredging works on the Bystroye canal in the Danube Delta – works that may have an impact on a larger part of the (...)