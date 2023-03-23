Over 1,000 high school pupils are expected to take part in the Leaders Foundation’s “Career Crash Course” vocational guidance program



The program includes personal development workshops, a psychometric questionnaire to identify the vocation, as well as inspirational “Human Library” events From March to December 2023, a total of 25 editions will be held across the country For the third consecutive year, pupils in the secondary (...)