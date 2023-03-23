Coface Technologies will expand its team in Romania with over 100 software engineers over the next 4 years



Six years after its inauguration, the software development hub Coface Technologies plans to grow its team of IT specialists to 200 members within four years. The plan is part of the group’s ambition to strengthen the position of the technology center in Romania as an integrated supplier of (...)