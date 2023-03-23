The quality of construction, strength structure and positioning – the most important criteria for Romanians when purchasing a house



The quality of construction, strength structure and positioning – the most important criteria for Romanians when purchasing a house.

2 out of 3 Romanians are afraid of a possible earthquake In March 2023, Ingineri Asociați Construct, a company specialized in the design of resistance structures, started an online survey* to highlight what are the biggest challenges faced by Romanians when building, as well as the criteria they (...)