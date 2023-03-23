Romania Private Lending Up 10.6% in February 2023 from Year-Earlier Period, but Down 4.2% in Real Terms



Private lending in February 2023 rose by 10.6% against the same period of 2022, to RON365.8 billion, as local currency lending went up by 4.3% and the foreign currency one increased by 27.4%, in line with central bank data.