Mastercard Launches Cashback Campaign for Romanians Paying Taxes by Card by March 31

Mastercard Launches Cashback Campaign for Romanians Paying Taxes by Card by March 31. Mastercard is launching in Romania a cashback campaign for people who during the March 24-31 period choose to pay their taxes with a Mastercard debit or credit card, on Ghiseul.ro platform and mobile app or on other online platforms made available by local (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]