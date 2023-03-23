Romanian Pillar II Pension Funds’ Assets Hit RON101.4B In February 2023

Romanian Pillar II Pension Funds’ Assets Hit RON101.4B In February 2023. The seven private pension funds operating on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II) reported assets of RON101.4 billion for February 2023, higher by RON5 billion since the beginning of 2023, against the backdrop of calmer waters on financial markets and of contributions from Romanian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]