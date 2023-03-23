Bank Deposits Up 8.5% YoY To RON522B In February 2023

Bank Deposits Up 8.5% YoY To RON522B In February 2023. Deposits of non-government resident customers grew by 1.7% in February 2023 up to RON522 billion versus January 2023, and by 8.5% (down 6.1% in real terms) versus February 2022, in line with central bank data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]