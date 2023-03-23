Romania To Launch On March 27 This Year’s First IPO For FIDELIS Govt Bonds

Romania's finance ministry continues the issues of FIDELIS government bonds for retail investors and launches on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) the first offer in 2023, between March 27 and April 10. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]