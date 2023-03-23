PM Ciuca reconfirms Romania’s unconditional support for Republic of Moldova’s European path

PM Ciuca reconfirms Romania's unconditional support for Republic of Moldova's European path. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday on his first official visit to Chisinau, was received by President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu. The head of the Bucharest Executive reaffirmed on this occasion Romania's unconditional support for Moldova's European path, as well as for (...)