Roofing Maker Bilka Posts 3% Growth in Revenue to RON1.5B in 2022. Brasov-based roofing manufacturer Bilka, held by entrepreneur Horatiu Tepes, ended 2022 with RON1.15 billion revenue, an increase of 3% on 2021, the latest data available on the Finance Ministry website show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]