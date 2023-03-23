IULIUS Group Installed Photovoltaic Panels On All Its Properties, Expects To Produce 5,500 MWh Annually

IULIUS Group Installed Photovoltaic Panels On All Its Properties, Expects To Produce 5,500 MWh Annually. Grupul IULIUS has installed photovoltaic panels on all properties in its portfolio and expects a production of 5,500 MWh annually, following an investment of over EUR3.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]