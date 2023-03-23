Transelectrica Plans to Pay RON52M Dividends from 2022 Profit

Transelectrica Plans to Pay RON52M Dividends from 2022 Profit. Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has called shareholders for April 27, 2023 to secure approval to distribute a RON0.71/share gross dividend from the 2022 profit, according to the notice sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]