Romgaz Calls Shareholders to Vote on RON1.3B Dividends. Natural gas producer Romgaz’s (SNG.RO) Board of Directors on March 23 approved a gross dividend of RON3.42/share, which will be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders on April 26-27 to vote. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]