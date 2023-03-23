Alumil Rom Industry Proposes RON0.2 Dividend/Share, At 10.5% Yield

Alumil Rom Industry Proposes RON0.2 Dividend/Share, At 10.5% Yield. Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) on Thursday (March 23) said it would convene its shareholders on April 24 to put to the vote a decision to distribute a gross dividend of RON0.2 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]