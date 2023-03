Banca Transilvania Aims to Boost Lending and Profit by 7%, Assets by 13% in 2023

Banca Transilvania Aims to Boost Lending and Profit by 7%, Assets by 13% in 2023. Banca Transilvania, the biggest lending institution on the Romanian market by assets, expects to generate net profit of above RON2.3 billion this year, 7% above the 2022 level, as it projects rising revenues and lending. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]