CFA Romania Analysts Expect 8.62% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0390 Units Per Euro in Next 12 Months. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania Association forecast an average 8.62% inflation rate for the next 12 months and expect the local currency to decline to an average of 5.0390 units per euro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]