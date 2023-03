Romanian Startup easySales Attracts New Funding, Hits EUR1.1M Overall Investments

Romanian Startup easySales Attracts New Funding, Hits EUR1.1M Overall Investments. Local startup easySales, which has set up an automated B2B management and e-commerce platform, has attracted new funding from Fortech Investments, which became a minority stakeholder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]