CEC Bank Grants about RON40M Loan to Egg Producer Toneli Holding

CEC Bank Grants about RON40M Loan to Egg Producer Toneli Holding. CEC Bank has granted an about RON40 million loan to Toneli Holding, part of the Toneli Group, the largest egg producer in Romania, guaranteed by EximBank, through the state aid scheme put in place amid the economic crisis generated by Russia’s aggression in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]