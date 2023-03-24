1951 Hudson Hornet, first car registered for NASCAR races, up for auction in Bucharest
Mar 24, 2023
1951 Hudson Hornet, first car registered for NASCAR races, up for auction in Bucharest.
A 1951 Hudson Hornet, the first model car registered for NASCAR races, a rare and valuable item of the automotive history, will go on sale at an Artmark auction in Bucharest on Thursday, March 30. With a starting price of EUR 35,000, this classic piece of the American automotive industry and (...)
