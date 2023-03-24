1951 Hudson Hornet, first car registered for NASCAR races, up for auction in Bucharest

A 1951 Hudson Hornet, the first model car registered for NASCAR races, a rare and valuable item of the automotive history, will go on sale at an Artmark auction in Bucharest on Thursday, March 30. With a starting price of EUR 35,000, this classic piece of the American automotive industry and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]