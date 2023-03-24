ONV LAW: Almost EUR 1 bln to be invested in Romaniaâ€™s main airports, critical air infrastructure by 2024

ONV LAW: Almost EUR 1 bln to be invested in Romaniaâ€™s main airports, critical air infrastructure by 2024. Investments worth almost EUR 1 billion will be made in the main airports and the critical air infrastructure in Romania by 2024, according to public data analyzed by ONV LAW specialists. The largest airports are carrying out major investment projects worth over EUR 530 million, while another (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]