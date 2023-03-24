EU Recovery and Resilience Facility: Romaniaâ€™s environment minister signs first afforestation contract

EU Recovery and Resilience Facility: Romaniaâ€™s environment minister signs first afforestation contract. Romaniaâ€™s environment minister TÃ¡nczos Barna signed on March 23 the first afforestation contract financed by the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR). With a budget of RON 6 million, roughly 83 hectares of black locust and oak forests will be planted on agricultural land in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]