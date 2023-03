Bomb threat on TAROM plane leads to emergency landing

Bomb threat on TAROM plane leads to emergency landing. A plane of Romanian airline TAROM was forced to make an emergency landing in Istanbul due to a bomb threat. The aircraft was returning from Tel Aviv to Bucharest on Thursday night when the pilot received a warning about the presence of a bomb on board. 88 passengers were on board the plane.