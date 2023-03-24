Romaniaâ€™s GDP per capita at PPS reaches 77% of EU average in 2022

Romaniaâ€™s GDP per capita at PPS reaches 77% of EU average in 2022. Based on preliminary GDP data, Eurostat calculated that Romaniaâ€™s GDP per capita expressed in purchase parity standards (PPS, corresponding to exchange rates that level the overall prices of goods among countries) reached 77% of the European Unionâ€™s average in 2022 â€“ up from 74% in 2021 and 57% in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]