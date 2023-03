Romania’s GDP per capita at PPS reaches 77% of EU average in 2022

Romania’s GDP per capita at PPS reaches 77% of EU average in 2022. Based on preliminary GDP data, Eurostat calculated that Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchase parity standards (PPS, corresponding to exchange rates that level the overall prices of goods among countries) reached 77% of the European Union’s average in 2022 – up from 74% in 2021 and 57% in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]