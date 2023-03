Tax collected in Jan-Feb reportedly 5% below target in Romania

Tax collected in Jan-Feb reportedly 5% below target in Romania. The budget revenues for the first two months of the year were 5% below target, according to sources familiar with the developments quoted by Profit.ro. The figure most likely reflects the tax collection volume compiled in advance by the tax collection agency ANAF. The complete January-February (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]