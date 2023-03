Lending further loses momentum in Romania

Lending further loses momentum in Romania. The stock of bank loans increased by only 10.6% YoY as of the end of February, losing momentum from 11.5% YoY in January and 12.1% in December, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. In real terms (CPI inflation was 15.5% YoY), the stock of loans contracted while the stock of loans to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]