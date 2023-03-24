Pilot project aims to provide Parkinsonâ€™s patients in Romania with dance therapy

Pilot project aims to provide Parkinsonâ€™s patients in Romania with dance therapy. Dance therapy training workshops for professionals and Parkinson's patients will be organized in Bucharest and Azuga as part of the ParkinsOn Dance project, followed by an artistic performance for the general public, from April to June 2023. Parkinson's disease is a degenerative brain (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]