March 24, 2023

Pilot project aims to provide Parkinsonâ€™s patients in Romania with dance therapy
Pilot project aims to provide Parkinsonâ€™s patients in Romania with dance therapy.

Dance therapy training workshops for professionals and Parkinson's patients will be organized in Bucharest and Azuga as part of the ParkinsOn Dance project, followed by an artistic performance for the general public, from April to June 2023. Parkinson's disease is a degenerative brain (...)

Evergent Investments Calls Shareholders to Vote on RON82.7M Dividends Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) has called shareholders for April 27 to vote on the distribution of dividends of up to RON82.7 million or a gross dividend per share of RON0.09.

Bit Sentinel: Cybersecurity incidents can generate damages of up to 1 million euro for Romanian companies in the first year from the event While specialized security services cost up to 60 times less, effectively protecting the business and limiting risks The accelerated growth of digitalization in recent years has brought many benefits and also significant risks. Of these, the risk of a cyber-attack is perhaps the highest, with (...)

iBanFirst targets more than €1bn in international payments from Romanian companies in 2023 In 2022, the company made â‚¬700 million worth of international payments for Romanian clients, representing a 300% increase compared to 2021, the first year of activity on the local market. The main foreign trade partners of Romanian companies are from the EU, China and Turkey. With 70% (...)

EY Study: Charging infrastructure and the response of utility providers are vital to the success of e-mobility Electric vehicles expected to reach 55% of total global vehicle sales by 2030, but lack of collaboration could impact adoption and decarbonization goals An accessible and equitable charging infrastructure is critical for electric vehicles to take off in the mass market Utilities play a pivotal (...)

ID Scanner: Over 10,000 working hours saved by the ID card data scanning application Connections Consult SA, the leader of the digital transformation market in Romania, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) under the symbol CC, estimates an increase in the number of companies that will use smart solutions in their digital transformation path. Such an (...)

Turbomecanica Proposes Shareholders RON8.5M Diviends on 2022 Profit Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, has called shareholders for April 27, 2022 to vote on the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.02301 from the RON12.2 million net profit of last year or RON8.5 million in all, the (...)

Competition Council Approves MedLife's Acquisition Of Centrul Provita Romaniaâ€™s Competition Council on Friday announced it had given the greenlight for the acquisition by MedLife of Centrul de Diagnostic si Tratament Provita.

 


