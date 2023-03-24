Eurovision 2023: Romania's Theodor Andrei to perform in the second semi-final

Eurovision 2023: Romania's Theodor Andrei to perform in the second semi-final. Bucharest-based electropop singer Theodor Andrei will represent Romania in the second semi-final of Eurovision 2023. He will perform his song "D.G.T. (Off and On)" to secure tickets to the final against Denmark, Armenia, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]