US companies employ nearly 110,000 in Romania, ambassador says

US companies employ nearly 110,000 in Romania, ambassador says. The US ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, recently said that she advocates for fair treatment of companies and investors in Romania, highlighting that there are 960 American firms operating in the country, together employing nearly 110,000 people. Kavalec said that reforms, including (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]