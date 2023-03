Cluj-based university remains Romania's best-represented in QS rankings

Cluj-based university remains Romania's best-represented in QS rankings. Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca occupies the first position nationwide in the fields of mathematics, psychology, and business & management, according to the QS World University Rankings. In other fields, such as informatics, chemical engineering, and physics, the institution (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]