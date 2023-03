Turbomecanica Proposes Shareholders RON8.5M Diviends on 2022 Profit

Turbomecanica Proposes Shareholders RON8.5M Diviends on 2022 Profit. Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, has called shareholders for April 27, 2022 to vote on the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.02301 from the RON12.2 million net profit of last year or RON8.5 million in all, the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]