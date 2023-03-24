iBanFirst targets more than €1bn in international payments from Romanian companies in 2023

iBanFirst targets more than €1bn in international payments from Romanian companies in 2023. In 2022, the company made €700 million worth of international payments for Romanian clients, representing a 300% increase compared to 2021, the first year of activity on the local market. The main foreign trade partners of Romanian companies are from the EU, China and Turkey. With 70% (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]