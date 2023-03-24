EY Study: Charging infrastructure and the response of utility providers are vital to the success of e-mobility



Electric vehicles expected to reach 55% of total global vehicle sales by 2030, but lack of collaboration could impact adoption and decarbonization goals An accessible and equitable charging infrastructure is critical for electric vehicles to take off in the mass market Utilities play a pivotal (...)