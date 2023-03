Evergent Investments Calls Shareholders to Vote on RON82.7M Dividends

Evergent Investments Calls Shareholders to Vote on RON82.7M Dividends. Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) has called shareholders for April 27 to vote on the distribution of dividends of up to RON82.7 million or a gross dividend per share of RON0.09. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]