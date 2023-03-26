Fitch affirms Romania’s rating at ‘BBB-‘, revises country’s outlook from negative to stable
Mar 26, 2023
Fitch Ratings revised on Friday the outlook on Romania’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to stable from negative and affirmed the IDRs at ‘BBB-‘, the Finance Ministry announced. This is the first upgrade in Romania’s outlook by the said international credit (...)
