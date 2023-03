Airport passenger traffic in Romania up 65% YoY

Airport passenger traffic in Romania up 65% YoY. Romanian airports have served 65% more passengers in the year-to-date period, compared to the same period in 2022 – namely 4.1 mln passengers, according to the Border Police, News.ro reported. Slightly more passengers left the country, 2.1 mln compared to 2.0 mln who entered the country. For (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]