Fitch upgrades Romania's outlook to stable amid "relative political stability"
Mar 27, 2023
International rating agency Fitch affirmed Romania's sovereign rating at BBB-, the lowest position in the investment-grade region, but upgraded the outlook attached to neutral from negative. Political stability seems to be a key ingredient of the brighter outlook. Successful financing of the (...)
