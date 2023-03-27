Fitch upgrades Romania's outlook to stable amid "relative political stability"

Fitch upgrades Romania's outlook to stable amid "relative political stability". International rating agency Fitch affirmed Romania's sovereign rating at BBB-, the lowest position in the investment-grade region, but upgraded the outlook attached to neutral from negative. Political stability seems to be a key ingredient of the brighter outlook. Successful financing of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]