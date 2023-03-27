AmCham Romania Has a New Board of Directors, Cristian Sporiș Was Elected President

AmCham Romania Has a New Board of Directors, Cristian Sporiș Was Elected President. Following the Annual General Meeting of AmCham Romania members on March 23, 2033, the Board of Directors for the next one-year mandate will include: President: Cristian Sporiș, Vice-President, Head of Corporate Banking – Raiffeisen Bank România Vice-Presidents: Elisabeta Moraru, Country Director – (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]