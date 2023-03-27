Invitation to Auction: Autonomous Administration of Galati Free Zone organizes public auction on May 2, 2023

Invitation to Auction: Autonomous Administration of Galati Free Zone organizes public auction on May 2, 2023. The Autonomous Administration of Galati Free Zone, organizes public auction in order to grant pieces of ground in the Galati Free Zone with total area of 12.830 mp for activities developed under free zone system. The auction will be held on the 02.05.2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the headoffice of... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]