Romania and Bulgaria are ready for Schengen, Austrian president says

Romania and Bulgaria are ready for Schengen, Austrian president says. Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen reportedly said in a recent meeting with EU Ambassador Martin Selmayr that Romania and Bulgaria are ready to join Schengen. "Of course we have to know who is entering the EU and Austria, who is applying for asylum. And, of course, the EU has to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]