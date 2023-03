Romania Operating Leasing Market Grows 5% in 2022 YOY

Romania Operating Leasing Market Grows 5% in 2022 YOY. Romania’s operating leasing market in 2022 rose in line with the automotive market, going beyond 80,000 units under management, representing an increase by over 4,000 cars, 5% respectively, from end-2021, in line with estimates by the association of operating leasing companies (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]